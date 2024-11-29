Continued mostly cloudy with slowly moderating temperatures but increasing rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Temperatures will gradually moderate through late next week, with highs from the 60s Saturday to near 80 by next Friday. Along with the warmup, expect more humidity to accompany increasing rain opportunities and gusty northeast winds by early next week. Rainfall aqccumulations may exceed two inches by next Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

It will remain clouds and cool for your Saturday, with a few light sprinkles

Isolated showers Sunday and Monday will become scattered to numerous by midweek

Damp conditions will persist through the upcoming work week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and cool

Temperature:

Low in the lower 50s

Winds:

North northeast 5 to 10 mph

Saturday:

Cloudy and cool with a few showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 60s

Winds:

North northeast 8 to 12 mph

Sunday:

Cloudy, breezy and mild with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

North northeast 10 to 21 mph

Coastal conditions will be acceptable Saturday (through water temperature will be in the lower 60s), but a Small Craft Advisory likely will be needed Sunday and Monday for increasing winds, seas and rough bays.