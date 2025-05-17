Watch Now
Continued hot, hazy, windy, and humid; good chance of rain in the watershed this weekend.

The Coastal Bend will remain warmer and more humid this weekend, while strong onshore winds keep Gulf moisture in place and upper-air high pressure blocks any chance of meaningful rainfall.
SCRIPPS - BILL Long Range Rainfall.png
KRIS6
Beneficial rain is the Nueces River watershed this weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Little to no rainfall for the Coastal Bend this weekend, but a few showers possible Tuesday night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat advisories likely through next week.
  • Few showers here Tuesday night
  • Good chance significant rainfall western watershed this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly cloudy and hazy with areas of morning fog, then sunny and windy

Temperature:
High in the lower 90s

Winds:
South southeast 17 to 30 mph

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s

Winds:
South southeast 14 to 26 mph

Sunday:
Partly cloudy, very windy and warm

Temperature:
High near 90

Winds:
South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Expect moderate rip current risks this weekend, with 4 - 6 foot seas and slight choppy bays.

