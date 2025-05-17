Continued hot, hazy, windy, and humid; good chance of rain in the watershed this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Little to no rainfall for the Coastal Bend this weekend, but a few showers possible Tuesday night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat advisories likely through next week.

Few showers here Tuesday night

Good chance significant rainfall western watershed this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly cloudy and hazy with areas of morning fog, then sunny and windy

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

South southeast 17 to 30 mph

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

South southeast 14 to 26 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, very windy and warm

Temperature:

High near 90

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Expect moderate rip current risks this weekend, with 4 - 6 foot seas and slight choppy bays.