Continued hot, hazy, windy, and humid; good chance of rain in the watershed this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Little to no rainfall for the Coastal Bend this weekend, but a few showers possible Tuesday night.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat advisories likely through next week.
- Few showers here Tuesday night
- Good chance significant rainfall western watershed this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly cloudy and hazy with areas of morning fog, then sunny and windy
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
South southeast 17 to 30 mph
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast 14 to 26 mph
Sunday:
Partly cloudy, very windy and warm
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 34 mph
Expect moderate rip current risks this weekend, with 4 - 6 foot seas and slight choppy bays.