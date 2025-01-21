Coldest temperatures of the winter season expected tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Bundle up and protect the 4 p's as will temperatures plunge overnight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cold Weather Advisory in effect until 9 AM Wednesday

in effect until 9 AM Wednesday Freeze Warning will go into effect 6 PM this evening until 11 AM Wednesday

As high pressure moves into the area our skies will continue to clear out and winds will lighten up allowing our temperatures tonight to plummet well below freezing. We will be seeing our coldest temperatures of the winter season so far. By midnight we'll drop to the upper 20s and the lower 20s overnight.

This is why Freeze Warnings were reissued earlier to go into effect at 6 PM and we still have a Cold Weather Advisory in place until 9 AM Wednesday.

The main concern is that portions of roadways could become slick as water from today's storm refreezes overnight making tomorrow morning's commute another precarious one.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and freezing

Temperature: Low 29

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny and cold morning and warmer afternoon

Temperature: High

Winds: Calm and light winds

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and cold

Temperature: Low

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have good evening and stay warm!