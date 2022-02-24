Colder temperatures sticking around through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Unseasonably cold temperatures continue to be pumped into South Texas on this Thursday thanks to arctic high pressure to our north.

It’s amazing to think that we saw record high temperatures in the low 90s on Tuesday and now we’re hovering around 40 degrees below seasonal average for some locations this morning with wind chill values in the 20s.

Keep the coats and umbrella’s handy because you’ll certainly going to need them if you have plans for any outdoor activities for today and right through the weekend.

Morning low temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 30s to low 40s for many with highs in the mid to upper 40s to low 50s, even though they’ll struggle to get there, for afternoon highs right through Saturday.

We continue to have warm air in the upper-levels of the atmosphere streaming overhead on top of the cold air at the surface from a southwesterly flow coming in off the Pacific which will keep overcast skies and periods of light rain and drizzle in the forecast through the early weekend as well.

Rainfall accumulations are still forecast to be fairly light with most of the region on average to receive a few hundredths to a couple of tenths of an inch of rain.

Temperatures will slowly moderate on Sunday, even though clouds will stay in place, as we head for the upper 50s.

Early next week, we’ll see a bit more sunshine on Monday under partly cloudy skies and highs get back into the middle 60s. For Tuesday, primary Election Day, clouds will start to come back and we’ll have a bit more moisture coming in off the Gulf and will result in a few isolated showers in the area as temperatures climb into the upper 60s.

It won’t be until next Wednesday when we’ll see temperatures back in the low 70s under mainly cloudy skies.

Today: Miserably cold/chilly with periods of light rain and drizzle…High: 51…Wind: NNE 8-16 MPH.

Tonight: Another dose of cold air moves in with a cold front and periods of light rain and drizzle picks up…Low: 39…Wind: N 15-25 MPH

Friday: Overcast skies, cold, and damp with light rain and drizzle over South Texas…High: 47…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH keeping wind chill values in the 30s all day.

Saturday: Overcast, chilly and damp with light rain and drizzle…High: 50…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy skies, still on the chilly side with breezy winds…High: 57…Wind: N 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies, milder temperatures and generally light winds…High: 66…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday Primary Election Day: Mainly cloudy skies, isolated showers and mild temperatures…High: 69…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day and stay warm!