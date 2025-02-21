Cold, wet and breezy weekend: Sunny and warmer weather will return

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Wet, cold and breezy start to the weekend
Tonight will be another cold one but thankfully air temperatures will not fall below freezing. Isolated showers will begin to pass through inland portions of the Coastal Bend late tonight. Shower activity will increase and become more widespread overnight into Saturday morning.
Rain will remain in the forecast on Sunday and will fizzle out by midday. Sunshine will also return as temperatures return closer normal into next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and cold
Temperature: Low 36ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph
Saturday: Cloudy, wet, and breezy
Temperature: High 45ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy and showers
Temperature: Low 42ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph
Have a great weekend!