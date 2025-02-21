Cold, wet and breezy weekend: Sunny and warmer weather will return

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Wet, cold and breezy start to the weekend

Tonight will be another cold one but thankfully air temperatures will not fall below freezing. Isolated showers will begin to pass through inland portions of the Coastal Bend late tonight. Shower activity will increase and become more widespread overnight into Saturday morning.

Rain will remain in the forecast on Sunday and will fizzle out by midday. Sunshine will also return as temperatures return closer normal into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and cold

Temperature: Low 36ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Cloudy, wet, and breezy

Temperature: High 45ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy and showers

Temperature: Low 42ºF

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Have a great weekend!