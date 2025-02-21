Watch Now
Cold, wet and breezy weekend: Sunny and warmer weather will return

More pleasant conditions on the way
Julia Kwedi Friday 2/21/25 5pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Wet, cold and breezy start to the weekend

Tonight will be another cold one but thankfully air temperatures will not fall below freezing. Isolated showers will begin to pass through inland portions of the Coastal Bend late tonight. Shower activity will increase and become more widespread overnight into Saturday morning.
Rain will remain in the forecast on Sunday and will fizzle out by midday. Sunshine will also return as temperatures return closer normal into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and cold
Temperature: Low 36ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Cloudy, wet, and breezy
Temperature: High 45ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy and showers
Temperature: Low 42ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph

Have a great weekend!

