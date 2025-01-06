Cold Weather Alerts: Cold Weather Advisory & Freeze Warning in effect overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

Cold Weather Advisory will go into effect overnight until 9 AM Tuesday

Freeze Warning will go into effect overnight until 9 AM Tuesday

Potential icing concerns on elevated surfaces concerns beginning Wednesday morning

Protect the 4 P's

We're in for frigid conditions in the Coastal Bend for the next few days. Under mostly clear skies, tonight temperatures will drop to near freezing with breezy winds adding cause 'feels like temperatures to plummet around 25ºF or lower.

Both a Cold Weather Advisory and a Freeze Warning will of into effect overnight through tomorrow morning so be sure to bundle before heading out the door. Once again afternoon highs Tuesday will be in the low 50s.

Moisture is expected to return tomorrow afternoon, leading to possible stray showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Rain chances will increase Thursday and Friday. Potential icing on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses will be a concern beginning Wednesday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and cold, near-freezing

Temperature: Low 33ºF

Winds: NNE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Tuesday: Still breezy and cold

Temperature: High 54ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tuesday night: Near freezing and cloudy with possible showers overnight

Temperature: Low 37F

Winds: N 15-20 mph

