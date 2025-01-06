Cold Weather Alerts: Cold Weather Advisory & Freeze Warning in effect overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cold Weather Advisory will go into effect overnight until 9 AM Tuesday
- Freeze Warning will go into effect overnight until 9 AM Tuesday
- Potential icing concerns on elevated surfaces concerns beginning Wednesday morning
- Protect the 4 P's
We're in for frigid conditions in the Coastal Bend for the next few days. Under mostly clear skies, tonight temperatures will drop to near freezing with breezy winds adding cause 'feels like temperatures to plummet around 25ºF or lower.
Both a Cold Weather Advisory and a Freeze Warning will of into effect overnight through tomorrow morning so be sure to bundle before heading out the door. Once again afternoon highs Tuesday will be in the low 50s.
Moisture is expected to return tomorrow afternoon, leading to possible stray showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Rain chances will increase Thursday and Friday. Potential icing on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses will be a concern beginning Wednesday morning.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cold, near-freezing
Temperature: Low 33ºF
Winds: NNE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Tuesday: Still breezy and cold
Temperature: High 54ºF
Winds: NNE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tuesday night: Near freezing and cloudy with possible showers overnight
Temperature: Low 37F
Winds: N 15-20 mph
Have a good evening and stay warm!