Cold start to the weekend: Sunshine and warmer conditions later in the day

Freeze Warning in effect for inland portions of the Coastal Bend until 9 AM

Sunny skies later in the day with warmer temperatures

Warm weekend before the next cold front tomorrow

Once we get through the early morning hours, we will enter more pleasant conditions, including sunshine and warmer temps in the 60s. This morning a Freeze Warning will remain in place until 9 AM for inland portions of the Coastal Bend.

While it looks like temperatures overnight and early this morning may not drop below freezing or if they do they won't stay there at least 2 hours or more, the concern that any moisture on any roads from Thursday's rain event could freeze, creating hazardous driving conditions was enough to keep the alerts in place.

By this afternoon, we'll be singing a different tune. For those missing the sunshine, it'll be back in full force this afternoon with temperatures back in the 60s. These closer to normal temperatures will be short lived as a cold front will move through the Coastal Bend Sunday afternoon and evening cooling us back down to the 50s for afternoon highs temps next week, but thankfully evening lows will remain above freezing.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, calm, and much warmer!

Temperature: High 61ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool

Temperature: Low 44ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly sunny and possible stray showers along the coast

Temperature: High 62°F

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Have a great day!