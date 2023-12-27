Cold nights but beautiful days through Friday.

High pressure will settle over South Texas with dry, very cool air resulting in temperatures to drop below normal for a change (46/66)

Tonight expect gradual clearing late nearly calm and quiet, and cold with a low of 48.

Wednesday expect more sun and beautiful with a light northerly breeze and a high of 72.

Wednesday night will be clear and cold with a low near 40.

Thursday expect another terrific day with sunny skies and cold with a high of 65.

Temperatures drop into the 30's Thursday and approach freezing in the far inland areas.