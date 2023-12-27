Watch Now
Cold nights but beautiful days through Friday.

Posted at 8:13 PM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 21:13:39-05

High pressure will settle over South Texas with dry, very cool air resulting in temperatures to drop below normal for a change (46/66)

Tonight expect gradual clearing late nearly calm and quiet, and cold with a low of 48.
Wednesday expect more sun and beautiful with a light northerly breeze and a high of 72.
Wednesday night will be clear and cold with a low near 40.
Thursday expect another terrific day with sunny skies and cold with a high of 65.
Temperatures drop into the 30's Thursday and approach freezing in the far inland areas.

