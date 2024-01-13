Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold front ushers in arctic air early Sunday

Clearing skies and cooler tonight.
KRIS file photo.
Expect a mid-week cold front to bring clearing skies, progressively cooler temperatures.
Clearing skies and cooler tonight.
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 18:30:43-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! We had warm and sunny start to the weekend but big changes are on the way.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cold front with arctic blast behind it arrives early Sunday morning and pushes through by 7 A.M.
  • Winds will shift from the southeast to the northeast and increase up to 20 MPH
  • Hard freeze expected Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Temperature: 48
Winds: SSE at 10 - 15 MPH

Tomorrow:
Temperature: 54
Winds: ENE at 10 - 20 MPH

Monday:
Temperature: 45
Winds: N 15 - 25 MPH

Stay safe and have a good night!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019