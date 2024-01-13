Cold front ushers in arctic air early Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! We had warm and sunny start to the weekend but big changes are on the way.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cold front with arctic blast behind it arrives early Sunday morning and pushes through by 7 A.M.
- Winds will shift from the southeast to the northeast and increase up to 20 MPH
- Hard freeze expected Monday night
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Temperature: 48
Winds: SSE at 10 - 15 MPH
Tomorrow:
Temperature: 54
Winds: ENE at 10 - 20 MPH
Monday:
Temperature: 45
Winds: N 15 - 25 MPH
Stay safe and have a good night!