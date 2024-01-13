Cold front ushers in arctic air early Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! We had warm and sunny start to the weekend but big changes are on the way.

Cold front with arctic blast behind it arrives early Sunday morning and pushes through by 7 A.M.

Winds will shift from the southeast to the northeast and increase up to 20 MPH

Hard freeze expected Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Temperature: 48

Winds: SSE at 10 - 15 MPH

Tomorrow:

Temperature: 54

Winds: ENE at 10 - 20 MPH

Monday:

Temperature: 45

Winds: N 15 - 25 MPH

