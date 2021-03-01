Cold front today brings rain and cooler temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some changes to our weather pattern are taking place this morning in the form of a cold front and some scattered showers that are developing along the frontal boundary.

We have already achieved our “high” temperature for today as they are expected to drop for the remainder of the morning and afternoon. We’ll spend much of the day dropping into the 60s and eventually 50s by the later evening hours.

The frontal boundary will continue to push through South Texas this morning and should be through the entire area by 11AM to noon time frame. Scattered shower activity will result in some locations receiving up to a quarter, and in some instances about half an inch, of some badly needed rainfall. Cannot rule out an isolated thundershower either. Winds will also be brisk out of the north around 15-25 MPH. Small Craft Advisories will begin at 3PM and last until 6PM Tuesday.

By about 10PM, the rainfall will all come to an end and move offshore.

Tonight, it’ll remain mainly cloudy and damp with chilly temperatures in the upper 40s. Winds: NNW 10-20 MPH.

We’ll continue to clear out on Tuesday, and it’ll be mainly breezy with a high of 64.

Wednesday, we’ll have a good amount of some sunshine with lighter winds and still below seasonal average with a high of 70. Looks like a beautiful day in store.

Thursday and Friday we’ll have milder temperatures, with Friday forecasted to be the warmest day. By Friday evening another cold front will move in, this one looks to move through dry, and will drop out temperatures again just in time for the weekend.

Have a great day!

