Cold front lowers humidity and overnight temperatures, but area remains dry.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Expect cooler nighttime temperatures and lower humidity the next few days.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s will prevail through the weekend
- Highs will remain in the 70s to lower 80s
- Upper-air conditions do not support any major intrusions of cold air soon
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and cooler
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
North northwest 5 to 10 mph
Friday :
Mostly sunny, breezy and mild
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
North northwest 14 to 23 mph
Friday Night:
Partly cloudy and cold
Temperature:
Low in the middle 40s
Winds:
North wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight
The drought continues unabated, with area lake levels near all-time lows.