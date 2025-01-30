Watch Now
Cold front lowers humidity and overnight temperatures, but area remains dry.

A cold front brought drying northwesterly winds to the Coastal Bend today, but only scant rain fell. In fact, upper-level high pressure will preclude significant rainfall for the coming week.
The grim reality of no significant rain expected.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Expect cooler nighttime temperatures and lower humidity the next few days.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s will prevail through the weekend
  • Highs will remain in the 70s to lower 80s
  • Upper-air conditions do not support any major intrusions of cold air soon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy and cooler
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
North northwest 5 to 10 mph

Friday :
Mostly sunny, breezy and mild
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
North northwest 14 to 23 mph

Friday Night:
Partly cloudy and cold
Temperature:
Low in the middle 40s
Winds:
North wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight

The drought continues unabated, with area lake levels near all-time lows.

