Cold front lowers humidity and overnight temperatures, but area remains dry.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Expect cooler nighttime temperatures and lower humidity the next few days.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s will prevail through the weekend

Highs will remain in the 70s to lower 80s

Upper-air conditions do not support any major intrusions of cold air soon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and cooler

Temperature:

Low in the lower 50s

Winds:

North northwest 5 to 10 mph

Friday :

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

North northwest 14 to 23 mph

Friday Night:

Partly cloudy and cold

Temperature:

Low in the middle 40s

Winds:

North wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight

The drought continues unabated, with area lake levels near all-time lows.