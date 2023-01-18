Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold front easing thru Coastal Bend today brings scant rain, drier air and cooler nights. Rain this weekend?

A weak cold front will bring little to no rain, followed by much drier air that will allow cooler nights. A coastal trough will induce scattered to numerous showers Friday night through Saturday.
Thunderstorms moving through Corpus Christi by Lisa Mejia Torres
Lisa Mejia Torres - Facebook Weather Watchers Group
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms expected Friday night and Saturday.
Thunderstorms moving through Corpus Christi by Lisa Mejia Torres
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 14:38:05-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front will bring little to no rainfall late today, and it will be followed by much drier air that will lower temperatures the next several days.

A coastal trough will induce scattered to numerous showers Friday night through Saturday, while another weak upper-level system produces isolated showers Monday night and Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop back from the near record highs of today, hitting only to 60s to lower 70s each afternoon from tomorrow into next week.

Overnight readings will hover in the upper 40s to middle 50s. A north to northeast wind at 12 to 24 miles an hour will prevail Friday through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019