Cold front easing thru Coastal Bend today brings scant rain, drier air and cooler nights. Rain this weekend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front will bring little to no rainfall late today, and it will be followed by much drier air that will lower temperatures the next several days.

A coastal trough will induce scattered to numerous showers Friday night through Saturday, while another weak upper-level system produces isolated showers Monday night and Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop back from the near record highs of today, hitting only to 60s to lower 70s each afternoon from tomorrow into next week.

Overnight readings will hover in the upper 40s to middle 50s. A north to northeast wind at 12 to 24 miles an hour will prevail Friday through the weekend.

