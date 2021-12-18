Cold front brings scattered showers and storms, strong north winds, falling temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Canadian air mass plunged into Coastal Bend Saturday afternoon, dropping temperatures from the 80s to the 60s by sunset, and into the 40s by daybreak on Sunday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms should prevail through early Monday. Expect a slow warm-up next week under fair skies. Rainfall will ease behind the cold front late Saturday night as dry air sweeps into the region, but then pick up again as an upper level disturbance moves into the area Sunday through Sunday night. Precipitation should total an inch or less through the weekend. Highs in the 50s Sunday and Monday will moderate to the 60s and 70s by midweek, then to the 80s later in the week. Lows in the 40s and 50s will warm to the 60s by late week.

