Cold front arrives today with cooler, drier air

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is a transition day as we track a moderately strong cold front that is currently moving across the Lone Star State.

With it, the front is creating a line of showers and thunderstorms that are moving from west to east and creating some very gusty winds and some heavy downpours.

So far here in the Coastal Bend, we’re experiencing increased winds from the southeast and humidity levels are high with mild to warm conditions.

The front is forecast to move through the region between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. As the front moves by it will have a few scattered showers and storms along with it. Also, a gusty and dry northwesterly wind will take over and we’ll see things clear up rapidly with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will still be on the warm side as the cool air lags a bit behind.

The combination of dry air and low humidity along with gusty winds and dry fuels has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning until later this evening.

Outdoor burning is not recommended today as any fire or spark may be difficult for fire officials to control. With that said, be sure those Halloween decorations are tied down because we also have Wind Advisories posted until this afternoon for sustained winds up to 30 mph and gusts in excess of 40 mph.

By tonight we’ll see the cool air come in and we’ll have clear skies as we’ll dip into the 50s.

The next several days will still feature some elevated winds, but we’ll have cool mornings and warm afternoons and lots of beautiful sunshine.

Humidity starts coming back by Halloween Day, but still looks good for trick-or-treaters with evening temperatures in the low-70s.

Today: Cold front moves in early with showers and storms, then clearing quickly with gusty winds and drier air; still warm with Red Flag Warnings and wind advisories posted…High: 86…Wind: NW 15-30 mph and gusting.

Tonight: Clear skies, much cooler and drier with a gentle breeze…Low: 56…Wind: WNW 7-14 mph.

Thursday: Lot of sunshine, still windy and seasonal in the afternoon…High: 85…Wind: NNW 15-25 mph.

Friday: Chilly morning in the low 50s with a warm and seasonal high in the afternoon with lots of sunshine…High: 82…Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Chilly morning, nice and warm in the afternoon; just a beautiful day…High: 82…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Sunday (Halloween): Mainly clear skies, humidity rising, still cool in the morning and warmer in the afternoon…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Monday: A few extra clouds with some stray showers, but many of us stay dry with a good breezy and warm afternoon…High: 86…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Have a great day and hold on to your hat!