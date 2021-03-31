Cold front arrives today, much cooler tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI — Today is a transition to cooler conditions in South Texas as a Canadian cold front pushes into the area later this afternoon.

Before the front arrives, look for muggy and mild/warm conditions with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s inland. Once that front pushes through around midday, earlier for northern counties and a few hours later for our southern counties, we’ll see a few isolated showers accompany the front and also bring very gusty northerly winds around 40-45 MPH.

Cooler air will continue to filter in tonight and last through the end of the week.

We’ll begin to warm up and end up near seasonal levels on Easter Sunday, but a few stray showers will be possible with extra moisture streaming in off the Gulf. Nowhere near a washout, Easter festivities should all be fine.

Today: Front arrives around noon to 3PM with isolated showers and gusty northerly winds, cooling down in the later afternoon…High: 77 (prior to front)…Wind: N 25-35 MPH & gusting 40-45 MPH.

Tonight: Still breezy and much cooler and drier with mainly cloudy skies…Low: 52…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Thursday: A good mix of clouds and sunshine with well below average high temperatures…High: 67…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Chilly morning in the 40s, partly cloudy and cool in the afternoon…High: 71…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy and comfortable; a stray shower possible…High: 73…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal with a stray shower…High: 77…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Few more clouds, more wind and getting warmer…High: 81…Wind: SE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Have a great day!

