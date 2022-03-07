Cold front arrives this morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A big change to our weather pattern arrives this morning in the form of a cold front that will be taking our morning conditions from steamy, muggy and foggy to one that will be damp, chilly and windy.

Our high of the day will be early this morning, prior to the front arriving. Because once the front moves through the entire Coastal Bend, should be just after sunrise for many, temperatures will continue to drop as the day progress and we’ll spend much of it in the 50s. Winds will also be on the gusty side out of the north around 15-25 MPH with gusts around 30-40 MPH.

Isolated showers will also accompany the frontal boundary as we hold on to overcast skies all day long. Unfortunately, we’re not going to see big rainfall totals with the rainfall activity, but it is certainly better than nothing at all. Still, motorists are urged to use caution on the roadways as some of them will be slick.

For tonight, the opportunity for a few light showers remains in the forecast and temperatures will dip mainly into the low 40s for many locations, except the coastal regions.

Tuesday looks mainly overcast and chilly with the winds relaxing some. Highs will do no better than the low to middle 50s with a few stray showers still lingering around the region.

We’ll see more in the way of some sunshine return by the middle of the week as temperatures continue to get milder. Thursday we’ll see highs in the middle 70s.

On Friday, another cold front will move through the area, this one looks a bit stronger, and we’ll see a few isolated showers with frontal passage.

On Saturday morning we could see a light freeze for our inland communities, and we’ll see temperatures around 34 here in the city of Corpus Christi.

Today: AM cold front, turning windy, chilly and damp with some isolated showers; keep the umbrella and coat handy…High: 50s…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Still breezy, cold, and damp with some stray to isolated showers…Low: 43…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly overcast, chilly and breezy with a few stray showers…High: 53…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy turning partly cloudy with some sunshine and still on the cool side…High: 63…Wind: ENE 7-14 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, milder and breezy…High: 75…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Beginning mild and muggy and then another cold front pushes in around midday with cold temps filtering in along with isolated showers…High: 70…Wind: N 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Saturday: AM light freeze for inland areas; cold start; afternoon sunshine with chilly temperatures…High: 58…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day and stay dry and warm!