Cold & chilly start to the week: Cold Weather Alerts in place with more to come

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cold Weather Advisory in effect until 9 AM then will be reissued at 9 PM until 9 AM Wednesday
- Freeze Warning in effect until 9 AM
- Freeze Watch will go into effect at midnight until 1PM Tuesday
- Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at midnight until 6 PM Tuesday
Cold weather is back in the forecast thanks to the arctic blast that pushed through over the weekend. Feels like temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. Strong northerly winds will increase throughout the afternoon, clocking up to 25 mph.
Showers will begin to move in around midday as a coastal low approaches the coast. Rainfall will gradually become a wintry mix by tonight and overnight. Snow/sleet accumulation is anticipated to be around a trace to less than 1 inch. Ice accumulation is anticipated to be around a Trace to 0.1 inch.
The timing is the least ideal scenario as it creates a hazardous driving conditions for the Tuesday morning commute as icy or slick roadways will be likely. Make sure to take care of any last minute preparations before conditions begin to deteriorate.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cold and cloudy with increasing showers
Temperature: High 45ªF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Below freezing conditions and windy
Temperature: Low 29°F
Winds: NE 20-30 mph
Tuesday: Wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain
Temperature: High 38°F
Winds: N 25-30 mph
