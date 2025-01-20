Cold & chilly start to the week: Cold Weather Alerts in place with more to come

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cold Weather Advisory in effect until 9 AM then will be reissued at 9 PM until 9 AM Wednesday

in effect until 9 AM then will be reissued at 9 PM until 9 AM Wednesday Freeze Warning in effect until 9 AM

in effect until 9 AM Freeze Watch will go into effect at midnight until 1PM Tuesday

will go into effect at midnight until 1PM Tuesday Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at midnight until 6 PM Tuesday

Cold weather is back in the forecast thanks to the arctic blast that pushed through over the weekend. Feels like temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. Strong northerly winds will increase throughout the afternoon, clocking up to 25 mph.

Showers will begin to move in around midday as a coastal low approaches the coast. Rainfall will gradually become a wintry mix by tonight and overnight. Snow/sleet accumulation is anticipated to be around a trace to less than 1 inch. Ice accumulation is anticipated to be around a Trace to 0.1 inch.

The timing is the least ideal scenario as it creates a hazardous driving conditions for the Tuesday morning commute as icy or slick roadways will be likely. Make sure to take care of any last minute preparations before conditions begin to deteriorate.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cold and cloudy with increasing showers

Temperature: High 45ªF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Below freezing conditions and windy

Temperature: Low 29°F

Winds: NE 20-30 mph

Tuesday: Wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain

Temperature: High 38°F

Winds: N 25-30 mph

Have a great day and stay warm!