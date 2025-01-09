Cold and rainy with more freeze alerts ahead of the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Showers will fizzle out little after midnight

Slightly warmer temps tomorrow afternoon

Freeze Alerts go into effect tomorrow late Friday night

Showers with some heavy periods rain will continue though the evening, fizzling out a little after midnight. Tonight's low will once again be in the 30s so icing could again be an issue on bridges and overpasses so take your time during your morning commute.

Afternoon highs tomorrow will bump up a bit into the low 50s under cloudy skies. The pavement is expected to be a bit moist, along with gusty winds and Friday night lows dropping near freezing, Freeze Alerts will be issued into Saturday morning.

A Freeze Watch will go into effect from Late Friday through Saturday morning for southern counties and coastal portions of some counties.This includes Brooks, Kennedy, Jim Hogg and Zapata counties.

A Freeze Warning will go in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM on Saturday across most counties in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Heavy rain wraps up overnight

Temperature: Low 39ºF

Winds: NW 15-25 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer!

Temperature: High 52ºF

Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Friday night: Cold and windy withe Freeze Alerts

Temperature: Low 32ºF

Winds: NW 10 -20 mph

Have a good evening! Stay warm and dry!