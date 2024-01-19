Cold and dry with an inland freeze tonight, major rain chances next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An early morning cold front brought clear, windy and dry conditions today, with a freeze Saturday morning ahead of a wet week beginning Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A freeze warning for all but the immediate coast early Saturday

Significant rainfall expected Sunday through Wednesday of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Clear, breezy and cold

Temperature:

Low 30s with wind chills in the lower 20s

Winds:

North northeast 13 to 23 mph

Tomorrow:

Increasing clouds but breeze and cold

Temperature:

Upper 40s

Winds:

North northeast 12 to 21 mph

Sunday:

Cloudy, windy and cool with rain showers likely

Temperature:

Lower 60s

Winds:

East northeast 13 to 25 mph

A soggy week ahead is expected, with between 1 and 3 inches of rain Sunday through midweek.