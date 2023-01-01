Coastal fog cools Gulf-side beaches while warm breezes bring partly cloudy skies inland. Showers Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A vigorous upper-level disturbance will move out of the Desert Southwest and into the Southern Rockies Monday, drawing gusty onshore flow into the Coastal Bend beginning tonight. The abundant moisture and warmth will support dense sea fog, followed by showers and thunderstorms from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. A cold front will begin to dry the region by Tuesday afternoon, with reinforcing Canadian polar air keeping the area cool and dry later in the week. Highs in the 80s today and Monday will dip into the 60s and 70s as the week progresses, with overnight readings in the 60s plunging into the 40s to lower 50s Wednesday through the upcoming weekend. Ahead of the front, a gusty south-southeasterly wind will peak above 30 mph on Monday, with northwesterly breezes around 20 mph Tuesday through the end of the work week. Rainfall totals Monday into early Tuesday likely will not exceed 1/10 of an inch.

