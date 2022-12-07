Coastal fog and partly cloudy, breezy and humid conditions accompany above normal temperatures and few showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico is preventing any significant rain or cold fronts through early next week; midweek cold front to accompany scattered showers and cooler temperatures. Temperatures will remain above normal until a cold front arrives early Wednesday. Expect stray showers on Friday and scattered showers Wednesday. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s, dipping to the upper 60s Wednesday. Lows will remain in the 60s. Breezy to windy conditions will persist much of the coming week.

