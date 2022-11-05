Coastal Bend skies are fair to partly cloudy with mild temperatures and light winds, after weak cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An overnight cold front that brought severe weather to Northeast Texas only managed scattered showers across the Coastal Bend, leaving a fair and mild weekend in its wake. A warm, showery upcoming work week is anticipated. While forcing mechanisms will be modest, abundant tropical moisture and daytime heating will be sufficient to induce stray to isolated rain showers Monday through Thursday. Another weak cold front will graze the region on Friday, dropping temperatures slightly and bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms through Saturday. Expect afternoon temperatures in the 80s to fall into the 70s Friday and Saturday. Overnight readings will be in the 60s and 70s. A southeast (onshore) breeze at 10 to 20 mph will prevail Monday through Wednesday.

We are watching an area of disturbed weather south of Hispaniola for tropical cyclone development. We will keep you informed.

