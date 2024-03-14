Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy with a chance for some showers

Muggy and windy tonight with isolated showers possible
Mostly cloudy with passing showers
FB Weather Watchers
Mostly cloudy with passing showers
Posted at 4:12 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 17:12:51-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Windy and gusty
  • Isolated showers possible tonight and early tomorrow morning
  • Humid with more air you can wear

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Isolated showers, otherwise cloudy and windy
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: SSE 10 to 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then partly sunny
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SSE 15 to 25 mph
 
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and showers/t-storms
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: NE 5 to 15 mph

Have a good night!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019