Cloudy with a chance for some showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Windy and gusty
- Isolated showers possible tonight and early tomorrow morning
- Humid with more air you can wear
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Isolated showers, otherwise cloudy and windy
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: SSE 10 to 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tomorrow: Morning showers, then partly sunny
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SSE 15 to 25 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and showers/t-storms
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: NE 5 to 15 mph
Have a good night!