Cloudy with a chance for some showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Windy and gusty

Isolated showers possible tonight and early tomorrow morning

Humid with more air you can wear

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Isolated showers, otherwise cloudy and windy

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: SSE 10 to 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then partly sunny

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 15 to 25 mph



Saturday: Mostly cloudy and showers/t-storms

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: NE 5 to 15 mph

Have a good night!