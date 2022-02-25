Cloudy, windy, rainy and cold today over the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Arctic air has encased South Texas once again, bringing well below normal temperatures and intermittent light rain that will extend through the weekend. Expect a warming trend Tuesday through Thursday, with isolated showers returning late week. A gusty north wind will persist today through Saturday, keeping temperatures 15 to 25 degrees below normal through the weekend. Return flow from the Gulf of Mexico begins a warming process by late Monday, with temperatures returning to normal Tuesday through Thursday. Isolated showers appear Wednesday and Thursday as a weak upper level disturbance glides across the region. Look for highs in the 40s today, 50s over the weekend, and into the 60s and 70s next week. Lows in the 30s Saturday will moderate into the 40s and 50s next week.

