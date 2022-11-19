Cloudy, windy, rainy and cold through the weekend; thunderstorms this afternoon in Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cold, windy and rainy conditions will persist through Monday in the Coastal Bend as Gulf moisture overruns Polar air. Temperatures moderate and showers become isolated by midweek, but another cold front late Thanksgiving returns scattered showers to the region. The mercury will be hard-pressed to rise above 50 degrees through Monday, with wind chills in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rainfall will be substantial this afternoon but taper off tonight and Sunday before increasing again on Monday. A Gale Warning remains in effect for the coastal waters through noon Sunday, with a wind advisory in force through midnight tonight for adjacent coastal land areas. A north northeasterly wind at 20 to 40 mph can be expected this afternoon and still will be gusting to 30 mph through Monday. Rip current risk will remain high through the weekend, as well, but with water temperatures in the middle 50s don't expect much recreational beach going. Seas will be 7 to 13 feet on Sunday with choppy to occasionally rough bays. Afternoon temperatures moderate into the 60s to lower 70s the second half of the week. Overnight readings will linger in the 40s and 50s.

