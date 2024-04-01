Cloudy, windy conditions to give way to fair skies Tuesday, and no rain expected for awhile

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A cold front will arrive early Tuesday and clear skies, but very warm temperatures will persist. Expect a fair and mild midweek, and no rainfall is anticipated through the upcoming weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Clearing skies and a high near 90 for Tuesday
- Mild midweek, with lessening winds and seasonable temperatures
- No rainfall is expected through the weekend to come
- It doesn't look promising for eclipse viewing next Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
South southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
Tuesday:
Clearing but windy and quite warm
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
North 16 to 28 mph
Wednesday:
Sunny, breezy and dry
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
North 13 to 24 mph
A cold front dries out the atmosphere, with cooler nights and mild days expected by midweek. No rain through the weekend, but rain chances return early next week.