Cloudy, windy conditions to give way to fair skies Tuesday, and no rain expected for awhile

Windy & Warm
Mostly cloudy, windy and warm today, clear and still very warm Tuesday
Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 15:57:22-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A cold front will arrive early Tuesday and clear skies, but very warm temperatures will persist. Expect a fair and mild midweek, and no rainfall is anticipated through the upcoming weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Clearing skies and a high near 90 for Tuesday
  • Mild midweek, with lessening winds and seasonable temperatures
  • No rainfall is expected through the weekend to come
  • It doesn't look promising for eclipse viewing next Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
South southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

Tuesday:
Clearing but windy and quite warm
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
North 16 to 28 mph

Wednesday:
Sunny, breezy and dry
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
North 13 to 24 mph

A cold front dries out the atmosphere, with cooler nights and mild days expected by midweek. No rain through the weekend, but rain chances return early next week.

