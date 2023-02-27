Cloudy, windy and humid with coastal fog early today, but expect partly cloudy w/ light winds this afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front was preceded by cloudy, windy and humid conditions early today. The front will clear skies this afternoon, then return as a warm front tonight, allowing fog once again to envelop the region. Expect windy, warm and humid conditions Tuesday through Thursday, followed by colder air Thursday night through Saturday. The very spring-like scenario includes strong west-to-east flow in the upper air that will carve a deep low east of the Rockies. That will mean strong onshore flow for South Texas Tuesday through Thursday. A cold front late Thursday afternoon will bring very dry air and scant precipitation. Elevated fire threat is expected late Thursday into Friday with the strong north wind and low relative humidity. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s to lower 90s, dropping into the 70s Friday through the weekend. Lows in the 60s will plunge into the 40s and 50s Thursday night through the weekend.

