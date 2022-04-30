Cloudy, windy and humid for Coastal Bend this afternoon; more heat but not rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Abundant Gulf moisture accompanies strong onshore winds again this weekend, making for cloudy and humid conditions. Unfortunately, a stable upper atmosphere limits rain chances to late night dying showers west of Highway 281 tonight and again early Monday. Windy and hot will be the rule until showers return next Friday. Temperatures will remain several degrees above normal over the next week, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the middle 70s. Accordingly, heat indices will peak in the middle 90s to lower 100s each afternoon. The best chance of rain will accompany a weak cold front late Thursday night into Friday. With persistent southeasterly flow, rip current risks will be moderate Sunday and likely persist the first half of the work week.

