Cloudy, Windy and Humid Conditions Persist this Afternoon, but Rain is Scarce

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —A strong severe weather scenario is unfolding over East and Northeast Texas late today, but its impact is leaving the Coastal Bend generally rain-free. Isolated showers and storms can be expected overnight, but a mostly clear weekend is anticipated. In fact, fair skies will persist through midweek. The disturbance bringing severe weather well to our north this afternoon will continue its northeast progression away from South Texas, but its axis moving through overnight may set off thunderstorms along a weak surface boundary. Thereafter, a cold front moves through the region midday Saturday, with clear skies from that time into early next week. The next chance for rain will be Wednesday. Highs will range from the lower 80s to middle 90s, with lows form the middle 60s to lower 70s.