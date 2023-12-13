Watch Now
Cloudy, windy and cool with showers and a few storms through Friday; great weekend shopping weather!

Abundant Gulf moisture ahead of an upper-level disturbance and its associated cold front will bring showers to the Coastal Bend through Thursday, with a few thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday.
Tom Harris
Cloudy and cool with passing showers and a few thunderstorms, especially Thursday night and Friday.
Posted at 3:31 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 04:31:44-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Abundant Gulf moisture ahead of an upper-level disturbance and its associated cold front will bring showers to the Coastal Bend through Thursday, with a few thunderstorms developing Thursday night and Friday. Extensive cloud cover and a strong east northeasterly wind will hold daytime temperatures to the upper 60s and lower 70s, with overnights remaining in the lower 60s. Rainfall totals between now and early Thursday will be generally less than a quarter inch.

A cold front arriving late in the day on Friday will be the focus of stronger showers and thunderstorms, with some totals exceeding an inch along the immediate coastline. Expect the strong east northeasterly wind to become north northwesterly behind the cold front, with much drier and cooler air sweeping into the region Friday night. That will take overnight temperatures down to the 40s and lower 50s, with daytime readings in the 60s through early next week. Winds will abate early next week but temperatures will remain cool, in the upper 60s.

