Cloudy, windy and cool with light showers this afternoon, rain chances continue tonight and Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A coastal low southeast of Corpus Christi and an upper-level trough in the Rockies are combining to give a cloudy, windy, cool and showery afternoon for the Coastal Bend.

It will remain cool and damp for your Saturday, with rain ending by late afternoon. While daytime temperatures linger in the 60s to lower 70s this coming week, overnight readings will dip into the 40s and 50s.

The next opportunity for rain will arrive Monday night and early Tuesday when a vigorous upper-level disturbance pushes a Canadian airmass into the region.

Available moisture and instability will remain limited, however, so rainfall totals will be modest; generally less an 1/4 inch for the week. It will be quite windy Sunday through Tuesday, with onshore flow gusting over 30 miles an hour.

