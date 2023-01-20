Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy, windy and cool with light showers this afternoon, rain chances continue tonight and Saturday.

A coastal low southeast of Corpus Christi and an upper-level trough in the Rockies is giving a cloudy, windy, cool and showery afternoon for the Coastal Bend. It will remain cool and damp Saturday.
Cloudy, Breezy and Cool Overnight
KRIS
Cloudy, windy and cool conditions accompany light rain showers today.
Cloudy, Breezy and Cool Overnight
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 14:36:08-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A coastal low southeast of Corpus Christi and an upper-level trough in the Rockies are combining to give a cloudy, windy, cool and showery afternoon for the Coastal Bend.

It will remain cool and damp for your Saturday, with rain ending by late afternoon. While daytime temperatures linger in the 60s to lower 70s this coming week, overnight readings will dip into the 40s and 50s.

The next opportunity for rain will arrive Monday night and early Tuesday when a vigorous upper-level disturbance pushes a Canadian airmass into the region.

Available moisture and instability will remain limited, however, so rainfall totals will be modest; generally less an 1/4 inch for the week. It will be quite windy Sunday through Tuesday, with onshore flow gusting over 30 miles an hour.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019