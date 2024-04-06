Cloudy weekend before the eclipse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday! It's a cloudy and breezy start to our weekend but those gusty winds will calm down overnight through tomorrow.

Possible stray showers

Still cloudy tomorrow

Winds will calm down overnight

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: 70º

Winds: SE 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with some stray showers

Temperature: 84º

Winds: SE 5 to 10 mph

Monday: Gusty winds return under mostly cloudy skies

Temperature: 84º

Winds: SE 15 - 25 mph

