Cloudy weekend before the eclipse

Cloudy and breezy start to our weekend
Tom Harris
Cloudy and cool today before briefly warmer Thursday; colder again late week.
Cloudy 2.jpg
Posted at 6:51 PM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 19:51:26-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday! It's a cloudy and breezy start to our weekend but those gusty winds will calm down overnight through tomorrow.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Possible stray showers
  • Still cloudy tomorrow
  • Winds will calm down overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: 70º
Winds: SE 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with some stray showers
Temperature: 84º
Winds: SE 5 to 10 mph

Monday: Gusty winds return under mostly cloudy skies
Temperature: 84º
Winds: SE 15 - 25 mph

Have a good night!

