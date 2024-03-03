Watch Now
Cloudy, warm and humid with overnight fog; chance showers Monday, again Thursday-Friday

A weak upper-level disturbance will induce isolated showers over the Coastal Bend Monday, then a stronger system brings isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.
Fog lifting in downtown Corpus Christi - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Shawn Martinez
Coastal fog will move inland overnight tonight and again Monday night.
Posted at 2:44 PM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 15:44:48-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A weak upper-level disturbance will induce isolated showers over the Coastal Bend Monday, then a stronger system brings isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, warm and humid until a cold front arrives late Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Expect a soupy morning drive with fog reducing visibility both Monday and Tuesday
  • Isolated showers will bring modest rainfall totals of less than 1/10 inch Monday
  • Better rain chances with a stronger system Thursday and Friday
  • Fair, cooler and drier Friday through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy and humid with fog; some dense fog at times
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 9 mph

Monday:
Cloudy with morning fog, then isolated mainly afternoon showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 5 to 10 mph

Tuesday:
Cloudy with overnight/morning fog and a few overnight showers, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 9 mph

Prepare for flower morning commutes Monday and Tuesday to fog; rain will be present but not substantial.

