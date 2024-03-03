Cloudy, warm and humid with overnight fog; chance showers Monday, again Thursday-Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A weak upper-level disturbance will induce isolated showers over the Coastal Bend Monday, then a stronger system brings isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, warm and humid until a cold front arrives late Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect a soupy morning drive with fog reducing visibility both Monday and Tuesday

Isolated showers will bring modest rainfall totals of less than 1/10 inch Monday

Better rain chances with a stronger system Thursday and Friday

Fair, cooler and drier Friday through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy and humid with fog; some dense fog at times

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

Southeast 6 to 9 mph

Monday:

Cloudy with morning fog, then isolated mainly afternoon showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 5 to 10 mph

Tuesday:

Cloudy with overnight/morning fog and a few overnight showers, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 6 to 9 mph

Prepare for flower morning commutes Monday and Tuesday to fog; rain will be present but not substantial.