Cloudy, warm and humid with overnight fog; chance showers Monday, again Thursday-Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A weak upper-level disturbance will induce isolated showers over the Coastal Bend Monday, then a stronger system brings isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, warm and humid until a cold front arrives late Friday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Expect a soupy morning drive with fog reducing visibility both Monday and Tuesday
- Isolated showers will bring modest rainfall totals of less than 1/10 inch Monday
- Better rain chances with a stronger system Thursday and Friday
- Fair, cooler and drier Friday through the weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy and humid with fog; some dense fog at times
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 9 mph
Monday:
Cloudy with morning fog, then isolated mainly afternoon showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday:
Cloudy with overnight/morning fog and a few overnight showers, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 9 mph
Prepare for flower morning commutes Monday and Tuesday to fog; rain will be present but not substantial.