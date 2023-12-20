Cloudy, warm and humid conditions with stray to isolated showers through Sunday; dry and mild for Christmas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Increasing moisture but weak forcing will allow cloudy, warm and humid conditions with only stray to isolated showers through the weekend; expect a mild and dry Christmas Day behind of a cold front. The first day of winter is Thursday but it will feel more like April, with highs in the 70s to near 80 and lows in the 60s through Christmas Day. Even though the atmosphere will be primed with abundant moisture, a weak upper-air pattern will induce only a few showers, and most of those in the coastal waters or northeast of the Coastal Bend. Rainfall totals will be generally less than a tenth of an inch.

Onshore breezes increase to between 10 and 20 miles an hour over the weekend and into Christmas Eve ahead of a cold front. That front will most likely arrive late Sunday night, but don't expect major changes. Temperatures will fall to slightly below normal Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. No additional rain is expected after Sunday.

