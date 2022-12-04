Cloudy skies, cool temperatures and light winds; fog lingers along the coast. Will see fog return tonight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weak surface high pressure is being overrun by Gulf moisture today, with sea fog along the coast. A warm front overnight will return above normal temperatures and foggy nights to the area for the week ahead. The dominant feature the next several days will be an upper level ridge over the Gulf of Mexico. The ridge will prevent any significant cold fronts from entering South Texas, leaving partly cloudy, warm, breezy and humid conditions. A weak cold front may slip into the area late Thursday but will have little impact. Only stray to isolated showers are expected Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with overnight readings in the middle to upper 60s. An onshore wind will gust near 30 mph Monday through Thursday.

