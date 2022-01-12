Cloudy skies and scant showers give way to a clearing and cold night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak upper level disturbance moved clouds and sprinkles through the Coastal Bend today, and with its passing brought clearing skies with more sun Thursday and Friday.

A a strong cold front early Saturday will bring below normal temperatures through the weekend, with a slow warm-up next week. We could muster only a hundredth of an inch of rain officially at Corpus Christi today, and most people received only sprinkles.

The strong cold front arriving around daybreak Saturday will be accompanied by strong winds and falling temperatures but little to no rainfall. Temperatures should remain above freezing, but wind chill values will be noteworthy Saturday, Sunday and Monday.