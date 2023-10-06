Cloudy skies and light rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

We'll start the morning with some drizzles and light showers until they clear out around the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with cloudy conditions. The winds will be a bit breezy coming out of the northeast between 11 - 20 MPH, and that will continue into the weekend.

As our real cold front pushes through, our cool down will be in waves beginning today. We're in for a treat temperature-wise heading into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with our low on Sunday at a crisp 59 degrees.

Have a great day and a wonderful weekend!