Cloudy skies and cool, breezy conditions persist over the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Southeasterly flow is returning Gulf moisture to the Coastal Bend this weekend ahead of a weak upper level disturbance, keeping skies cloudy and leading to isolated showers Sunday night. After a windy, warm start to the work week, cold air returns along with rain chances Wednesday through Saturday. Rainfall totals will be modest Sunday night, with a strong south wind pushing away humidity and adding lots of heat Monday and Tuesday. The first of two cold fronts arrives midday Wednesday, accompanied by isolated to scattered showers and a significant fall in temperatures. The second front late Thursday will be much colder and bring a cold rain with strong north winds Thursday night and Friday. Highs will plunge from the 80s Monday and Tuesday to the 60s and 50s by Thursday and Friday, with lows dipping from the 60s early week to the 30s by Friday morning.

