Cloudy & seasonal Sunday; heat cranks up early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ve had some cool temperatures over the weekend thanks to our latest cold front that came into the region late last week. What we haven’t seen a whole lot of is the rainfall and our small surplus of rainfall for the year continues to dwindle back to near seasonal average and holding at around two tenths above normal for this time of year.

Compared to last week, we’ll have greater rain chances for the upcoming week with our latest cold front that will come in, but don’t get your hopes too high, the opportunity for rainfall is only isolated to scattered at best and rainfall totals will only top around a few tenths to around a quarter for a few lucky residents.

Beginning with today though, we’ll see a healthy dose of clouds over South Texas with highs right near seasonal average in the low 70s for many. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side, but certainly nothing we can’t handle, at around 10-20 MPH out of the east-southeast.

Then, as we have deepening low pressure to our north and our next front begins to move through the northern and central Plains, we’ll start to see moisture increase off the Gulf and that will increase humidity and temperatures over the region.

Monday and Tuesday we’ll see winds out of the southeast around 15-25 MPH & gusting higher around 30-40. In addition, temperatures will shoot way above normal in the low to upper 80s.

Clouds begin to increase, and temperatures will tumble slightly on Wednesday with only a few stray showers.

Thursday we’ll see a few more stray to isolated showers and then that will increase to scattered in the mid to late afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. Again, rainfall totals are not forecast to be much with around a quarter inch at best for some.

After that, the winds stay elevated out of the north around 15-25 MPH and temperatures will take a tumble and lows will be back in the 30s and 40s while afternoon highs may struggle to reach the low to mid-50s under mainly cloudy skies.

Today: Mainly cloudy, humid and seasonal with slightly breezy winds…High: 72…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Staying breezy, mainly cloudy and humid with some patchy fog…Low: 63…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm and windy…High: 82…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, very warm, humid and windy…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: More clouds, stray showers, breezy and mild…High: 76…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, isolated to scattered showers that will increase later in the day with the arrival of a cold front…High: 70…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Cloudy, colder and windy…High: 55…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day!