CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper level disturbance moving across the Lone Star State is bringing a wide swath of chilly, wet weather this afternoon and tonight, but skies will clear early Monday. Building high pressure will mean fair skies and warming temperatures for the balance of the week, with a warm, dry Christmas.
Cloudy, rainy and cold Sunday for the Coastal Bend
Upper level low will bring rain through tonight
Posted at 2:30 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 15:30:48-05
