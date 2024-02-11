Watch Now
Cloudy night before sunny Super Bowl Sunday

Overcast skies to remain overnight but will gradually clear out to sunny skies by tomorrow afternoon
Tom Harris
Posted at 6:33 PM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 19:33:08-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! Cloudy skies will continue tonight with some patchy fog possible but as our cold front approaches early tomorrow we'll be in for comfortable conditions for your Superbowl Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cold front will move in early tomorrow bringing dry conditions and clear skies back to the Coastal Bend
  • Sunny but breezy Superbowl Sunday
  • Tracking showers late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy skies with some patchy fog overnight
Temperature: 66ºF
Winds: SE 15 - 20 mph

Tomorrow: Patchy fog and cloudy skies during the morning before cloud gradually clears up to sunny skies by the afternoon
Temperature: 78ºF
Winds: NW 20 - 30 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: 66ºF
Winds: NW 15 - 25 mph

Have a good night!

