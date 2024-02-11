Cloudy night before sunny Super Bowl Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! Cloudy skies will continue tonight with some patchy fog possible but as our cold front approaches early tomorrow we'll be in for comfortable conditions for your Superbowl Sunday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cold front will move in early tomorrow bringing dry conditions and clear skies back to the Coastal Bend
- Sunny but breezy Superbowl Sunday
- Tracking showers late next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy skies with some patchy fog overnight
Temperature: 66ºF
Winds: SE 15 - 20 mph
Tomorrow: Patchy fog and cloudy skies during the morning before cloud gradually clears up to sunny skies by the afternoon
Temperature: 78ºF
Winds: NW 20 - 30 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: 66ºF
Winds: NW 15 - 25 mph
Have a good night!