Cloudy night before sunny Super Bowl Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! Cloudy skies will continue tonight with some patchy fog possible but as our cold front approaches early tomorrow we'll be in for comfortable conditions for your Superbowl Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cold front will move in early tomorrow bringing dry conditions and clear skies back to the Coastal Bend

Sunny but breezy Superbowl Sunday

Tracking showers late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy skies with some patchy fog overnight

Temperature: 66ºF

Winds: SE 15 - 20 mph

Tomorrow: Patchy fog and cloudy skies during the morning before cloud gradually clears up to sunny skies by the afternoon

Temperature: 78ºF

Winds: NW 20 - 30 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: 66ºF

Winds: NW 15 - 25 mph

Have a good night!