Mostly Cloudy and Mild this Afternoon; Partly Cloudy Overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skies were partly to mostly cloudy over the Coastal Bend late today, and a partly cloudy and cool night is expected tonight.

After brief warming, a Friday cold front brings gusty winds and modest cooling through the weekend. No significant rainfall is expected through next Wednesday. A weak dome of surface high pressure is bringing the fair skies through Thursday, but as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico it will return Gulf humidity. That will mean drizzle Thursday night and early Friday, ahead of a cold front that sweeps moisture from the region by midday Friday.

Expect fair and breezy conditions with slightly below normal temperatures through the weekend. Another cold front may graze the area early next week, but no precipitation is expected. Highs will be from the upper 60s to around 80, with lows in the 50s to lower 60s.