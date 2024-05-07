Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy/humid today; brutal heat and humidity midweek; rain chances this weekend

thumbnail_Thu Heat Index.jpg
Maxuser
Extraordinarily high heat indices midweek for early May in the Coastal Bend
thumbnail_Thu Heat Index.jpg
Posted at 2:32 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 16:50:21-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The excessive heat and humidity will need to be respected Wednesday and Thursday, but after a cold front Thursday night temperatures return to normal. A weekend disturbance may bring ample and much needed rains.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • It's not just the heat; it's the humidity
  • Take mid-summer excessive heat precautions
  • Rain chances and cooler air follow late week and through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 16 mph

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 110 degrees
Winds:
South 11 to 23 mph

Thursday:
Mostly sunny and very hot
Temperature:
High in the upper 90s with a heat index around 113 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 9 to 13 mph

This early-season excessive heat is no joke, so be prepared and don't let it sneak up on you.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019