Cloudy/humid today; brutal heat and humidity midweek; rain chances this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The excessive heat and humidity will need to be respected Wednesday and Thursday, but after a cold front Thursday night temperatures return to normal. A weekend disturbance may bring ample and much needed rains.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

It's not just the heat; it's the humidity

Take mid-summer excessive heat precautions

Rain chances and cooler air follow late week and through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

South southeast 10 to 16 mph

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 110 degrees

Winds:

South 11 to 23 mph

Thursday:

Mostly sunny and very hot

Temperature:

High in the upper 90s with a heat index around 113 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 9 to 13 mph

This early-season excessive heat is no joke, so be prepared and don't let it sneak up on you.