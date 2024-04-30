Cloudy mornings, hot and humid afternoons, and don't forget windy...where did our rain go?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — With all the humidity one would expect some rainfall, but the atmosphere is just too stable. Lots of wind off the Gulf will keep humidity levels high, so heat indices will surpass 100 degrees most afternoons.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Humid nights and steamy afternoons will accompany strong onshore winds this week

Stray showers Wednesday will be our only rain chances

Buc Days conditions look warm, windy and humid but devoid of significant rain chances

High rip current risks will prevail on Gulf-side beaches this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid with patchy coastal fog

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 22 mph

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy, windy and very warm with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 18 to 34 mph

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy, very windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 19 to 37 mph

Be prepared for excessive heat and humidity this week by staying hydrated. Be extremely careful when venturing into the waves because of high rip current risks.