Cloudy morning with heavy showers to begin this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! We're halfway through the work week, and the showers and t-storms we've been anticipating will start today.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Flood Watch will go into effect at 1PM

Marginal to slight risk for severe t-storms today and tomorrow

We start hump day with temperatures in the low 70s under cloudy skies. Sunshine won't be in the cards for us today as showers will begin to move into the area around lunchtime.

The rain will come in multiple rounds, and downpours will be heavy at times with possible t-storms. Thursday will be the wettest day of the week with the most rainfall accumulations expected. Rainfall totals across the Coastal Bend will be around 4-7 inches.

A Flood Watch will go into effect at 1PM and will remain in place until noon on Friday. The Coastal Bend is under a Marginal Risk of Severe Weather this afternoon through tonight, then increasing to a Slight Risk of Severe Weather tomorrow,

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy AM and afternoon showers

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20

Tonight: Widespread heavy rain and t-storms

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SE 15 -20 mph

Thursday: Strong showers and t-storms

Temperature: High 75ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph

Have a great day and stay safe!