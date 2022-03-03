Cloudy, mild and breezy over the Coastal Bend, but no rain expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Abundant Gulf moisture accompanies upper level stability to create a cloudy but rain-less pattern the next several days over the Coastal Bend.

Considerable nighttime and early morning fog will pester motorists into early next week. A cold front Monday morning brings showers and cools the region through midweek.

Rainfall totals on Monday will be modest. Expect high temperatures in the 70s to near 80, cooling to the 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Lows will be in the 60s, then cool to the 40s Tuesday through Thursday.

A south southeast wind at 15 to 30 mph through the weekend will shift to the north Monday, then become lighter through midweek.

