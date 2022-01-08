Cloudy, foggy skies persist over Coastal Bend late today; Cold front arrives Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —The Coastal Bend was encased in a blanket of low clouds, drizzle and fog Saturday, with visibility below a mile in places. Those dreary conditions will prevail tonight but end Sunday when scattered thunderstorms erupt along a cold front moving through the region. Expect falling temperatures and strong winds Sunday night and Monday. The cool-down will be comparatively short-lived, however, with highs warming from the 60s Monday and Tuesday to the 70s Wednesday through Friday. Lows will warm from the 40s to the 50s. After modest weekend showers and storms, only isolated showers are expected Thursday and Friday.