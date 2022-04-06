Cloudy, foggy, mild and humid early today; clearing, windy and dry this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A humid, foggy morning will give way to windy, hot and very dry conditions this afternoon following a midday cold front. Expect fair skies Thursday through Sunday. Low humidity will mean elevated fire weather through Friday, with a windy weekend in store. Rain chances return early next week. While we will not feel the colder air this afternoon, expect a chill early tomorrow, and for the next few mornings, with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Moderating temperatures accompany increasing humidity next week, with isolated showers Sunday night and Monday giving way to scattered thunderstorms Tuesday night. After lower 90s today, expect highs in the 80s.

