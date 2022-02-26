Cloudy, drizzly and cold skies accompany a brisk north wind in the Coastal Bend today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dense Arctic air has been slow to modify and slower to move from South Texas late this week, and another chilled day is forecast for Sunday. Skies clear and temperatures being to rise Monday, with above normal temperatures returning by late week. Isolated thunderstorms appear by Saturday. An upper level trough passing the area Sunday night clears out the moisture and begins a warming trend that will last through the week, with highs rising into the 70s to lower 80s Wednesday through Saturday. Lows in the 30s Monday and Tuesday will moderate to the 50s to near 60 by the end of the coming week.

