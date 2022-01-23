Cloudy, cool conditions continue controlling Coastal counties

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cloudy, cool weekend will be punctuated by an upper level disturbance bringing needed rainfall tonight and Monday, with additional showers expected late Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will remain below normal through the coming week, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. The vigorous upper level system approaching from the Desert Southwest will focus moisture along a coastal trough late tonight and early Monday, inducing showers especially along coastal counties on Monday. Look for clearing skies late Monday, with fair skies Tuesday and early Wednesday. Another disturbance will bring more rain chances from late Wednesday through late Friday, with skies clearing again for the weekend. A series of associated cold fronts will keep temperatures a little below normal through the week.

